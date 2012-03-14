By Soniya Gupta

Conception Trucom

How much weight women should gain during pregnancy? What would be the ideal diet? What care of your body would be fundamental?

First of all, every woman who wants to become pregnant and is excess body fat should be encouraged to lose weight following a healthy diet and conscious. Women who smoke, drink alcohol to excess or use any other type of drug should stop. In fact, the ideal would be that the parents (mother and father) decided to stop such bad habits when planning the child’s conception, because its harmful effects can affect the genetic quality of eggs and sperm.

But what the ideal weight of the mother during late gestation? This is an issue that all pregnant women are curious to know. In the first half of the 20th century, due to blood pressure problems generated by excessive maternal weight, the recommendations were not winning more than 9 kg. However, when we see babies born with low birth weight and its consequent complications, the expected weight gain during pregnancy has been released. In 1990, the U.S. Institute of Medicine (IOM) published an important study that recommended weight gain according to Body Mass Index (BMI) in pre-pregnancy.

The effects of alcohol and cigarettes during pregnancy

Cigarettes and alcohol have to go miles away to a pregnant woman. Both are highly toxic and are harmful to the mother and baby. The alcohol can cause fetal alcohol syndrome, and result in some malformation of vital organs can cause irreversible damage to the nervous system of the fetus. As for the cigarette, the children of women who smoke low birth weight, shorter height and tend to have breathing problems in the future. It is worth noting that children whose mothers smoked during pregnancy may even regain the weight, but height usually remains below normal.

The power of conscious pregnant

During pregnancy, the body needs for energy and power differ from those of non-pregnant women. When pregnant, the body begins to adjust to provide the environment suitable to support life, the growth of the fetus and breast-feeding after birth. The energy and nutrient requirements should be increased to meet additional demand from the mother and growing fetus. Meet these demands it is safe to pregnancy, the mother’s health during and after pregnancy and child health at birth.

During pregnancy, the total energy demand is approximately 80,000 calories. So, the increase in caloric intake during pregnancy should be an average of 300 calories / day for those pregnant women with normal weight in early pregnancy. That is, it is very important to maintain a normal weight increase during pregnancy, increasing by 20% the intake of protein and 50% calcium, also the folding intake of folic acid and iron.

The total number of pounds gains in pregnancy varies from person to person, but as expected for most healthy women is about 11-13 kg. However, the actual weight gain should begin in the second trimester of pregnancy, when the increase in protein and calcium intake should come mainly from dairy and meat soft (organic poultry and fish).

The increase of folic acid and iron is typically supplemented with vitamin supplements which also contain zinc, copper, calcium and vitamin B6, C and D. These supplements are started at the first prenatal visit to the doctor. Vegetarian women are further increased amount of vitamin D and B12.

The first three months of pregnancy

The development of the fetus begins to be influenced mainly from the 17th day after conception. But like most women do not know who is pregnant in this period, the ideal is that the diet is appropriate where, the woman being pregnant or not. In the first ten weeks, the weight gain is small, basically produced by increasing the volume of the uterus and maternal blood. At that time the fetus weighs about 5 grams, equal to a strawberry. Feeding the mother to properly raise a total of 1 to 2 kilos at the end of the first trimester and your belly will still be very discreet.

At the end of these first three months the embryo that was the size of a grain of rice will take about ten centimeters and weighs about 5 grams. Most important in this phase is that the baby has all the essential organs have formed and her heart can be heard.

The second trimester of pregnancy

From the 13th week of pregnancy begins to gain weight about 450 grams / week, to complete the end of pregnancy. In the fourth month you can already know the sex of the baby and when it happens initiating the social pregnancy, when it no longer works for the expectant mother’s belly fat and be confused with people already interact with a pregnant woman. All baby’s organs are already formed and the nature is now fully focused on their maturation and growth.

Therefore, care must be taken with food EXTRAS which should include high doses of calcium, iron, fresh foods, raw and integrated (fiber) as well as vitamin supplements prescribed by a physician. The prenatal and continuing since the beginning of pregnancy. The big news of this phase is for the ultrasound through which the doctor can tell what sex the baby. It’s time to start putting too much attention on breathing and body exercises that will be useful in childbirth. A doctor or a specialist in physical education may give hints about it.

In addition, the mother must try to maintain emotional balance, in consultation with day care and weight gain. These measures help ensure an uneventful delivery and the birth of a healthy baby.

The last three months of pregnancy – the countdown!

To when? It’s a boy or girl? The baby moves a lot? Very sick? Can you sleep well? The position begins to bother sleeping enough. Care shall be renewed with the strong emotions, physical exertion, food and health in general. It’s high time that the mother talking to the baby. He already hears the voice of the mother and birth, the identity between them is immediate. Nothing more natural, since it began nine months together and integrated. The role of pregnancy, which was played for nine months, in a few hours will be transferred to the mother, which will last for many years. The show cannot stop life.

During breast feeding

It is common to hear women who are breastfeeding that hunger increases and there is a “belief” that, as the caloric expenditure increases during this period, you cannot eat too many calories and fat. This information is incorrect, as the feeding takes, on average, 500 calories per day, which corresponds to only 100 grams of chocolate. Therefore, while breastfeeding, the mother should continue care with the power which, again, should favor fresh foods, raw and whole. The care of mother during pregnancy is important for a health childbirth.

