For a long time I kept passing up on opportunities because I felt it wasn’t my passion. Ultimately I think the underlying reason was that I felt I was only allowed one passion. If you find yourself bored, that’s a great time to start dabbling in many different areas to find a new passion.

What is a passion?

I used to think that a passion was the one thing that made me unique, that made me better than others. I was under the impression that this one thing should be something I get discovered for and am basically worshipped for, or at least highly looked up to.

Now I like to use the word interest instead of passion. You see the reason you are bored is because you find no real interest in what you do. The activities that you currently do not fulfill you in the way that you would like.

So an interest is something that fully engages you in the activity. When you realize the things in your life that do not engage you, then you will get rid of them. If there are things that already do engage you, then you will do them more.

Another way to look at interests is what do you like to get up for early? What leisure time would you give up to engage in this activity?

How to discover your passion?

You could choose to spend a lot of money analyzing your strengths and weaknesses, likes and dislikes to figure it out. You could take tests, surveys, pay for psychological surveys, and still not get what you are looking for. The answer must come from within.

You know yourself better than anyone else; you just may not believe it. So instead of looking to others to tell you what you should do, want to do, or ought to do, look within and do the following:

1. Dabble in many different options

2. Decide what you enjoy the most

The first obstacle, and the greatest to overcome, will be your disbelief in your ability to do something new. This belief that there are only certain activities you are capable of is completely bogus. You may “feel” unable, unworthy, or otherwise not good enough, but you are.

If you don’t know what your passion is, then have an experiment of trying things. Your goal here is not to become the next rock star or famous actor. Your goal is simply to engage in a new activity regularly for the next 3-6 months. This time will help you learn the basics and know if it truly is something you love to do.

I recommend getting a new activity that you will then commit at least a few hours per week to. If after a few months you don’t really find yourself grateful for the extra hour sleep you lost to be able to do it then start something new.

Set your priorities

It is good to note that while looking for your passion, don’t lose sight of the overall goal. Ensuring that you maintain balance, and move towards a more fulfilling life each day. The first priority you should have is making sure you can take care of yourself, and your family.

You may hate the job you are in, however quitting cold turkey may cause more stress and anxiety than is good for you. The desperation that will set in regarding how to pay the bills can be extremely bad for your health, not to mention the strain it can put on relationships. So keep your goals in mind first and then lead into the dabbling with your free time.

Author’s bio

Joneric Bohman is committed to bringing you thought provoking articles to help change your life. His purpose is to help heal and empower your lives financially, physically, mentally, and spiritually, and socially. For more thought provoking articles by me, visit JonericBohman.com.